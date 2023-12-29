SSH is the most common and secure security protocol for remote server administration. Introduced in 1995 to replace Telnet (and other protocols that no longer ensured secure data transmission between client and server), the robustness of its operation makes it a protocol that is still widely used today (and not likely to stop anytime soon).

You don’t need to know how SSH encrypts connections to use it. But if you want to get the most out of it, and be aware of potential flaws (which are more to do with what’s going on around it than with the protocol itself), it’s a good idea to know how it works.