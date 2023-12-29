today's howtos
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 50 Useful GNU/Linux IP Commands for Network Administrators
Linux offers some of the best networking utilities for end users. For a long time, the ifconfig commands have been the go-to solution for handling network parameters in Linux. However, ifconfig has become outdated for some time, and the Unix community is adopting the GNU/Linux IP command as a replacement for this powerful tool.
Linux Links ☛ Synology Hyper Backup Tutorial
Hyper Backup is software included with Synology's DiskStation Manager, a Linux-based operating system that runs exclusively on their NAS devices.
XDA ☛ How to boot Ubuntu into recovery mode
During day-to-day use of a Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, you might end up having an issue with your installation. It could be because Ubuntu is not booting correctly, or maybe a specific driver for something like your keyboard or mouse, and even the soundcard is malfunctioning. Whatever the issue is, there's a recovery mode for this, giving you access to free up disk space, repair broken packages, and a lot of other tasks. Here's how you can access it.
XDA ☛ How to back up Ubuntu
No matter which Linux distribution you're using, the experience is likely to be quite stable. Crashes and bugs aren't as common on Linux as they are on Windows 11 or macOS, but it's still critical to back up your important files if something were to go wrong. After all, sometimes, things just happen to a Linux laptop or a Linux desktop that are out of your control, like a critical hardware failure itself.
Medium ☛ DevOps — Linux — The anatomy of SSH encryption
SSH is the most common and secure security protocol for remote server administration. Introduced in 1995 to replace Telnet (and other protocols that no longer ensured secure data transmission between client and server), the robustness of its operation makes it a protocol that is still widely used today (and not likely to stop anytime soon).
You don’t need to know how SSH encrypts connections to use it. But if you want to get the most out of it, and be aware of potential flaws (which are more to do with what’s going on around it than with the protocol itself), it’s a good idea to know how it works.