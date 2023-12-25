today's howtos
-
nixCraft ☛ How to enable contrib repo on Debian GNU/Linux 10/11/12
Sometimes, when you try to install specific Debian GNU/Linux packages, you might encounter an error message that reads:
Unable to locate package pkg-name-here
In many cases, the required package might already be present in the remote download repos. It would be best to have an additional repository, such as contrib, which adds extra packages to the core Debian GNU/Linux system. To enable and use the contrib repository in Debian GNU/Linux version 10/11/12 or newer versions, follow the instructions below.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to disable Etag on Nginx
In this tutorial, you will learn how to disable Etag headers on your Nginx server.
Etag is simply a reponse header that is used for caching purposes.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Create a Virtual Machine in Proxmox
In the previous tutorial, we demonstrated step-by-step how to install Proxmox on a Debian 12 system.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Grep Content Between Two Matching Patterns in Linux
Grep, a powerful command-line utility in Unix and GNU/Linux systems, is known for searching and filtering text using regular expressions. This article delves into a specific use case of grep: extracting content that lies between two matching patterns.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeIPA on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeIPA on Fedora 39. FreeIPA is an open-source, integrated security information management solution that combines Linux, 389 Directory Server, MIT Kerberos, NTP, DNS, Dogtag (Certificate System), and SSSD.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VMware Workstation on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Workstation on openSUSE. VMware Workstation is a powerful virtualization tool that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single machine. It’s a versatile tool, widely used by IT professionals and developers for testing and development purposes.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Change Default Shell in Linux
In the world of Linux, the shell is more than just a tool; it’s the lifeline that connects the user to the system, enabling them to execute commands, run scripts, and manage files and processes.
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ Generate a wildcard let’s encrypt SSL using Certbot
In the digital age, securing web domains is paramount for any online presence. Let’s Encrypt, a free, automated, and open Certificate Authority (CA), has revolutionized the way we secure our websites.