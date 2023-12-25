Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, and More
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Josh Bressers: Episode 408 – Does Kubernetes need long term support?
Josh and Kurt talk about a story asking for a Kubernetes LTS. Should open source projects have LTS versions? What does LTS even mean? Why is maintaining software so hard? It’s a lively discussion all about the past, present, and future of open source LTS.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ 2023 Tuxies | LINUX Unplugged 542
It’s the fourth annual Unplugged Tuxies; our community votes on the best projects, distros, and desktops of 2023.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 544
Montana Linux ☛ Video: An End-User Manifesto