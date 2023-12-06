PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.3 released

Tux Machines

Tokay Lite: An Open-Source, ESP32-Based Camera with 15 FPS at 2MP and Night Vision

December 2023 Update: Armbian 23.11 Topi Release

Orange Pi SBC adopts Huawei Ascend AI processor

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 Improves Night Color with Automatic Location, Fixes Bugs

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.

Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5

Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2023.3, the Kali Linux 2023.4 release is here to introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. A dedicated image is available for those who want to use Kali Linux on the tiny computer, but you can also install it through the official Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility, which is very cool. The Raspberry Pi 5 image is powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS.

GNOME 45.2 Released with Various Fixes and Performance Improvements

GNOME 45.2 is here more than five weeks after GNOME 45.1 and improves the GNOME Shell component by optimizing application search, improving high-contrast styling, and adding support for a “version-name” field in extension metainfo as GNOME Shell extensions now support a custom “version-name” string.

Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More

Derived from the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, more specifically from the Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS point release with the Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 graphics stack, Zorin OS 17 beta is here to introduce a much refined and modern desktop experience.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Amnesty International now available as .onion

Many countries use censorship systems to block access to human rights resources, including those published by Amnesty International, in a deliberate effort to suppress freedom of information and efforts to hold the powerful to account. Audiences seeking to access those resources on the Amnesty.org website can now do so safely and securely, and bypass such censorship attempts. Visitors can be sure to reach the desired destination through end-to-end authentication while eliminating all metadata associated with their session making it impossible for their identity or internet activity to be tracked. From location hiding to end-to-end encryption, .onion sites are particularly useful at maximizing internet users' privacy and anonymity because they never leave the Tor network.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.6 (Desktop)

This is an unscheduled release to fix a crash bug affecting users running Tor Browser using Wayland. Please see tor-browser#42306 for more information.

Arti 1.1.11 is released: More onion progress

Arti 1.1.11 continues work on support for onion services in Arti, and we're even closer than we were last month. We think that the odds are good that our next release will be the one in which they're finally ready for testing by others. You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.

PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.3 released

pgBadger 12.3 was released today, this release of pgBadger fixes some issues reported by users since last release and adds some new features: [...]

Open source email pioneer Roundcube joins the Nextcloud family
We are thrilled to announce that Roundcube project has found a new home with Nextcloud
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project released today the first beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for public testing three weeks after the alpha development milestone.
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2023.4 as the last update of the year for their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming Zorin OS 17 release, which promises new and exciting features.
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.10 as the tenth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series.
A growing number of cheap handheld retro game consoles can run mainline Linux
The Steam Deck is probably the best known handheld gaming PC with a Linux-based operating system
digiKam 8.2.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
 
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that improves support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model, a new dark theme, updates various apps, and adds some new features.
PostgreSQL: pg_dbms_lock 1.0, Stateless Postgres Query Router 1.0, and Greenmask Beta Release
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.5 released
Version 5.6.4 was released on November 27
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 37 fixes with Android 14 QPR1
PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.3 released
pgBadger 12.3 was released today
Debian: Ian Jackson and Thomas Lange on dgit and FAI.me
Two Debian Developers on two tools
Broken Rules Sponsors Krita
Projects such as Blender have proven that free, open-source software can reach industry-grade levels of quality and provide a viable alternative to the status quo
AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 COM Express Type 7 module supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory
ADLINK provides standard support for Yocto Linux and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.6, QCoro 0.10.0 Release, and Some More Software in Review
curl 8.5.0
After the fact, the release video will be made available on YouTube
OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Android flagship phone will win
Endless OS 5.1 Rolls Out with Enhanced Learning Experience
Still based on Debian 11, Endless OS 5.1 is a minor release with Endless Key, updated hardware support, and incremental improvements
LibreOffice community interview: Robert Cabane, QA project
Today we’re talking to Robert Cabane, who helps out in LibreOffice’s Quality Assurance (QA) community
KDE Announces Finalists in Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest
Here are the top six contenders in KDE’s wallpaper contest
The Transitional Journey of openSUSE’s Logo Rebranding
The open-source world is in the midst of an exciting transformation as the openSUSE community prepares to phase in a new project logo
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 182 is available for testing
The last Core Update of the year, IPFire 2.27
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux MySQL Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
CapyPDF 0.7.0 released
Version 0.7.0 of CapyPDF is out. There is nothing major as such, just a bunch of minor features
Sodalite: Fusion of Fedora Silverblue and Pantheon Desktop
Learn about Sodalite, an immutable Linux desktop experience that seamlessly blends Fedora's stability with the elegance of the Pantheon desktop.
LibreOffice Interview With Robert Cabane and WordPress InterviewWith Artemy Kaydash
A couple of new chats
Converseen 0.12.0.0 Ported to Qt6 + Other News
Converseen, the versatile image conversion software compatible with Linux, Windows, and macOS, has recently undergone a substantial update to version 0.12.0.0
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 45.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest and greatest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series.
Parole media player updates with Middle Click Actions to Tray Icon
Parole, the lightweight media player for XFCE Desktop, released version 4.18.1 few days ago
Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
Microsoft in Africa: From Over 97% to Just 17%
Measured at 97.65% in 2009
December’s Android Security Bulletin Arrives, But No Pixel Update Yet
Robustel introduces EG5101 and EG5200 Debian 11 industrial IoT gateways with 4G LTE cellular connectivity
Robustel introduced the EG5101 and EG5200 industrial IoT gateways running Debian 11 a few weeks ago
statCounter: GNU/Linux Market Share on Desktops/Laptops (Worldwide) Now 4% by Rounding Up, Not Even Counting ChromeOS At All
GNU/Linux is now measured at an all-time high of 3.67%, based on statCounter
Melbourne duo working on using Linux phones as general computing devices
Two Melbourne open source developers have been working for a while on a project to make mobile phones useful
Steam client drops support on macOS, but adds it on Linux
Valve Software's latest update announcement for the Steam client contains news for both Mac and Linux users
ASUSTOR Data Master Operating System (ADM OS) v4.2.5 Review
The ASUSTOR Data Master Operating System (ADM for short) is a Linux-based operating system developed by ASUSTOR exclusively for their NAS devices
rlxOS is an immutable Linux distribution that proves looks can be deceiving
The rlxOS (pronounced "relaxed OS") Linux distribution is a lot of things. It's immutable, it tweaks the Xfce desktop to look like KDE Plasma, it's fast, and (on the surface) it looks to be very user-friendly.
Grisbi Revisited, Tips For Beginners, Part One
PCLinuxOS Magazine (December Issue)
CXL Microconference, Annual Emacs Conference 'EmacsConf', and GNU World Order
GDB 14.1 released
Version 14.1 of the GDB debugger is out
Django 5.0 released
The Django team is happy to announce the release of Django 5.0
The Demise of News Sites on the Web is No Joking Matter
Including sites that cover BSD and GNU/Linux
Realme GT 5 Pro Storage, Connectivity Revealed; Confirmed to Get Three Android Upgrades
GNU/Linux, Our Path to Software Freedom
Response to a provocative piece by Christian Siebold
Orange Pi AIPro SBC features a 20 TOPS Huawei Ascent AI SoC
Orange Pi says the board supports Ubuntu and openEuler operating systems and can be used for a range of applications such as natural language processing
Debian trademark canceled
From a practical perspective, if the Scientologie.org precedent authorizes legitimate interest and fair use web sites
Cinnamon 6 Desktop: Best New Features
A new release of the Cinnamon 6 desktop environment is now available with experimental Wayland support.
Mozilla Now Provide Firefox Beta & Developer Edition Debs
Mozilla now provides Deb builds of Firefox Beta and Firefox Developer Edition for Debian-based Linux distributions (y’know, like Ubuntu)
Manjaro-based Mabox Linux 23.12 features new LTS kernel
As we approach the end of 2023, the Linux community receives a delightful surprise
This App Records System Audio & Microphone Together in Ubuntu
Looking to record system sounds and your microphone at the same time on Ubuntu, and save it to a single audio file
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux eCommerce Software
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 high quality free Linux eCommerce applications
Review: openSUSE MicroOS
MicroOS is a special branch of the openSUSE project
The 165th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 3rd, 2023.
In India, Windows Falls Below 15% Market Share While Android Rises to All-Time Highs, According to statCounter
walking away from Microsoft
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (47/2023): SIP calling on Genode and a FOSDEM stand
FOSDEM 2024 will feature a Mobile Linux stand, Fractal 5, a new episode of the postmarketOS podcast, and a lot more!
Alpine 3.15.11, 3.16.8, 3.17.6 and 3.18.5 released | Alpine Linux
availability of new stable releases
