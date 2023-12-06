Linux and/or Open Hardware News
CNX Software ☛ Lenovo Chromebox Micro fanless mini PC runs ChromeOS, targets digital signage applications
There’s a new type of Chromebox in town with the Chromebox Micro with a form factor very similar to the MeLE Quieter4C we’ve just covered, but running Chrome OS instead and designed to be mounted to the back of a display. The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is the first device of this type that I’ve seen.
Doug Brown ☛ Upgrading my Chumby 8 kernel part 7: touchscreen
After getting the PWM backlight working in my last post (here are links to parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6), there was only one piece remaining for having a fully functional display in my Chumby 8: the touchscreen controller. The display output worked perfectly fine but I couldn’t detect presses on it.
Arduino ☛ This DIY humanoid robot talks back to you
Most people with an interest in robotics probably dream of building android-style humanoid robots. But when they dip their toes into the field, they quickly learn the reality that such robots are incredibly complex and expensive. However, everyone needs to start somewhere.
CNX Software ☛ Youyeetoo X1 x86 SBC Review – Part 2: GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, NFC, PoE module, and power consumption
The Youyeetoo X1 x86 single board computer (SBC) with an defective chip maker Intel Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake CPU differs from a typical defective chip maker Intel or AMD mini PC by its range of IOs including SPI, I2C, UART, NFC connectivity, and support for PoE module that you won’t find in a typical computer, and that’s what we will test in the second part of the X1 SBC review along with power consumption.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Tokay Lite: An Open-Source, ESP32-Based Camera with 15 FPS at 2MP and Night Vision
The Tokay Lite is described as an Edge Hey Hi (AI) camera, ideal for various applications like security, wildlife monitoring, or garden surveillance. It’s an ESP32-based development board that incorporates TensorFlow support, offering robust features for both hobbyists and professionals.