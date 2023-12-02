32+ Years Ago Richard Stallman Said the Free Software Movement Was Doomed Because of Software Patents
Video: Richard Stallman Thought GNU/Linux Was Doomed Due to Software Patents
Watch this short clip. There's more context in the sister site. █
Do you waddle the waddle?
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.
Video: Richard Stallman Thought GNU/Linux Was Doomed Due to Software Patents
Watch this short clip. There's more context in the sister site. █