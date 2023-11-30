Kernel Articles in LWN

It is (relatively) easy to add code to the kernel; it tends to be much harder to remove that code later. The most recent example of this dynamic can be seen in the story of the ia64 ("Itanium") architecture, support for which was removed during the 6.7 merge window. That removal has left a small group of dedicated ia64 users unhappy and clinging to a faint hope that this support could return in a year's time.

At the end of the 1990s, it had become clear that 32-bit processors were approaching the end of their useful life for many applications; in particular, 32 bits is not enough to address the memory sizes that were beginning to show up on higher-end systems. In response, Intel launched into a program that it called "Merced" to create the successor to the x86. It was a RISC architecture, wholly incompatible with anything that Intel had sold before. But it was going to be the Next Big Thing because that was what Intel was doing.

At the time, information about this new architecture was being held under nondisclosure agreements, and it was far from clear when Linux developers would be able to port the kernel to Merced, if ever. This was before Intel's investment in Red Hat that signaled the beginning of the arrival of big money into Linux. It seemed entirely possible that Linux would be cut out of the processor that, we were all reliably informed, would be the future of computing; choices would be limited to Windows and proprietary Unix.