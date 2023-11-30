Fractal 5: Linux Matrix Messaging App Level-Up with GTK 4 and Rust SDK

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2023



Matrix, a popular network for secure, decentralized communication, is getting more relevant day-by-day. The world around us is changing at a pace previously unheard of, and the need for a secure communication tool is just one of its by-products, among other things.

One such tool that helps in leveraging Matrix, is Fractal. It is one of the best Matrix clients for decentralized messaging.

With a recent announcement, Fractal 5 is here with a major overhaul 🎉

So, let's take a brief look at it.

