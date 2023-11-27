Meet LACT: Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool for AMD GPU Users

posted by Arindam Giri on Nov 27, 2023



If you’re a Linux user using an AMD GPU, you know that managing your graphics card settings can sometimes feel like navigating a maze. That’s where LACT (Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool) steps in, a sleek GUI application written in Rust that brings easy access to GPU controls and information.

Managing any GPU on a Linux has often been accompanied by its fair share of complexities. It’s easy with a GUI if one is available. LACT addresses this need by offering an easy-to-use interface packed with features.

Read on