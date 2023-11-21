Security Leftovers
Trail Of Bits ☛ How CISA can improve OSS security [Ed: CISA as Microsoft front]
The US government recently issued a request for information (RFI) about open-source software (OSS) security. In this blog post, we will present a summary of our response and proposed solutions.
SANS ☛ Overflowing Web Honeypot Logs, (Mon, Nov 20th)
While reviewing one of my honeypots to convert some of the JSON data, I noticed some of my files were much larger than I expected. That leads to the question, how large should these files normally be and why are some of them so large. To help summarize this data a bit easier, it seemed like a good idea to make another python script.
Security Week ☛ Russia’s LitterDrifter USB Worm Spreads Beyond Ukraine
Gamaredon’s self-propagating LitterDrifter USB worm spreads from Ukraine to the US and other countries.
Silicon Angle ☛ Phobos ransomware group steps up its game [Ed: Windows TCO]The 8Base ransomware group, the criminals behind the Phobos malware, continue to advance its tactics and is branching out into selling ransomware-as-a-service, according to a new report Friday from Cisco Talos Intelligence.
Silicon Angle ☛ Researchers warn of advanced evasion techniques in LummaC2 v4.0 malware
A new report released today by cybersecurity company Outpost24 AB is warning of a new version of a notorious malware-as-a-service product — one that uses an innovative anti-sandbox technique based on human behavior detection through trigonometry.