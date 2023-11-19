Ubuntu Linux isn't the most popular desktop operating system out there, but there are a lot of valid reasons as to why a large crowd of people prefers it over macOS or Windows. It's free and open source, offers plenty of distributions with different features and interfaces, and it's getting quite good for gaming as well. With that said, there's definitely a learning curve when you're switching over from a Mac or Windows PC. Even trivial things such as changing your password can get a bit complicated.

However, it's much easier than it sounds. Like with most things on Linux, you can use a couple of quick terminal commands to get the job done. You can even use it to recover your forgotten password, even if you can't log into the OS! We'll be showing you how to do so, and if you're not comfortable with the terminal, we have a method that works without it too.