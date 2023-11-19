today's howtos
-
XDA ☛ How to change password on Ubuntu Linux
Ubuntu Linux isn't the most popular desktop operating system out there, but there are a lot of valid reasons as to why a large crowd of people prefers it over macOS or Windows. It's free and open source, offers plenty of distributions with different features and interfaces, and it's getting quite good for gaming as well. With that said, there's definitely a learning curve when you're switching over from a Mac or Windows PC. Even trivial things such as changing your password can get a bit complicated.
However, it's much easier than it sounds. Like with most things on Linux, you can use a couple of quick terminal commands to get the job done. You can even use it to recover your forgotten password, even if you can't log into the OS! We'll be showing you how to do so, and if you're not comfortable with the terminal, we have a method that works without it too.
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Find Where apt Installed That Package on Debian and Ubuntu
You want to install some hot new program on Debian or Ubuntu. You find the package and use apt to install it. But when you try to run it on the command line, you get an error message from the shell saying, “Command not found.” Here’s how to find out where apt installed it.
-
XDA ☛ How to remote desktop to Ubuntu
Remote desktop sessions can be quite convenient since it means you can access your system anywhere there's internet connectivity. Similar to Windows, you can access your Ubuntu system remotely, too. While it's not easy, since you'll have to install a remote desktop protocol and tweak a few settings, you can get started by following along with us in this guide. We'll take you step by step, complete with screenshots and everything else you need to know. Note we'll cover both Microsoft Remote Desktop and a third-party app, too.
-
Run MacOS VM’s in Docker on Windows & Linux with Docker-OSX
If you use Docker and virtual machines often, you may be happy to know that you can run MacOS VM’s in Docker, at near native performance atop Windows or Linux, thanks to an open source project called Docker-OSX. Yes, that means you can run MacOS on a PC, whether that PC is running Windows or Linux. Docker-OSX includes support for iMessage, and iPhone/iPad USB connections too, allowing for a robust MacOS experience, despite being on a PC.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Setting up an IPv6 gateway on an Ubuntu 22.04 server with WireGuard
Recently we enabled IPv6 on one of our networks here (for initial testing purposes), but not the network that my office workstation is on. Naturally I decided that I wanted my office workstation to have IPv6 anyway, by using WireGuard to tunnel IPv6 to it from an IPv6 enabled Ubuntu 22.04 server on that network. For my sins, I also decided to do this the more or less proper way, which is to say through systemd-networkd, instead of through hand-rolled scripts.