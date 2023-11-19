Pineberry Pi adds NVMe storage capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



Pineberry Pi’s HatDrive Top and Bottom are two new expansion boards compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC, designed to increase its storage capacity and performance using NVMe technology.

The HatDrive Top is designed to integrate with Raspberry Pi 5, offering support for NVMe M-key drives in M.2 sizes 2230 and 2242. This device adheres to the standard Raspberry Pi HAT dimensions of 65 x 56.50 mm, ensuring compatibility with existing setups.

Read on