It's False: Those Are Not Alternatives to LibreOffice. They're Proprietary or Not Maintained.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



Not the first time, either: It's Not FOSS, It's Microsoft Spyware, It's Not FOSS, Not Even Remotely, and Microsoft Uses It to Spy on Users

THE site "It's FOSS" suggests alternatives to FOSS. At least half of those alternatives are NOT FOSS, so why bother? █