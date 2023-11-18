Security Leftovers
-
Ransomware attacks now come with SEC breach complaints
In what could be called the ultimate hubris, the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group this week filed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint. It’s certainly a unique way to increase the trouble generated by one of its attacks.
-
White House is ‘working on version 2.0’ of cyber implementation plan [Ed: 'Paperworking' is not really security]
Chris DeRusha said protecting critical infrastructure is a top priority as the Biden administration updates plans for achieving its cybersecurity objectives.
-
Alpha-Omega to Continue Support of Rust Foundation Security Initiative in 2024
Today, Alpha-Omega is excited to announce our second year of supporting the Rust Foundation Security Initiative.
We believe that this funding will build on the good work and momentum established by the Rust Foundation in 2023. Through this partnership, we are helping relieve maintainer burdens while paving an important path towards a healthier and more secure future within the Rust ecosystem.