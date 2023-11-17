today's leftovers
-
Governments turn to Open Source for sovereignty
The German government is developing a digital workplace platform called openDesk, to reduce dependency on proprietary software vendors and support transparency and interoperability.
-
MDPI ☛ Data Downloaded via Parachute from a NASA Super-Pressure Balloon
Each drs capsule comprised a Raspberry Pi 3B attached to a custom 300 mm × 125 mm printed circuit board (pcb; see Figure 1). The capsules were powered by switchable 24 V DC from the main payload while they were attached, then by two internal 9 V lithium batteries after release. These batteries were the only components of the drs that could be considered potentially hazardous. However, they were compliant with safety test criteria T1–T8 defined in Section 38.3 of [5]. The drs used a geared pincer mechanism to hold on to a loop of nylon cable tie underneath the main payload. After coordination with local air traffic control, we issued a sequence of three commands (to prevent errors and fault propagation) that used a servo inside the drs to open the pincer, allowing the drs to drop away.
-
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Mozilla Hey Hi (AI) Guide Launch with Summarization Code Example
The Mozilla Hey Hi (AI) Guide has launched and we welcome you to read through and get acquainted with it. You can access it here
Our vision is for the Hey Hi (AI) Guide to be the starting point for every new developer to the space and a place to revisit for clarity and inspiration, ensuring that Hey Hi (AI) innovations enrich everyday life. The Hey Hi (AI) Guide’s initial focus begins with language models and the aim is to become a collaborative community-driven resource covering other types of models.
-
Video ☛ Strategic Security for Cloud Media | Helen Plews and Dr Andy Farnell | Cloud Native Media #10