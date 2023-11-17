The Mozilla Hey Hi (AI) Guide has launched and we welcome you to read through and get acquainted with it. You can access it here

Our vision is for the Hey Hi (AI) Guide to be the starting point for every new developer to the space and a place to revisit for clarity and inspiration, ensuring that Hey Hi (AI) innovations enrich everyday life. The Hey Hi (AI) Guide’s initial focus begins with language models and the aim is to become a collaborative community-driven resource covering other types of models.