Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU/Linux Kernel Headers on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
In this guide, we focus on a crucial aspect of Fedora GNU/Linux maintenance: the process of getting your system equipped with Linux Kernel Headers. This fundamental step plays a pivotal role in ensuring that your kernel modules are properly compiled and that your system runs optimally.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install pacman on Arch Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install pacman on Arch Linux.
pacman is the default package manager for Arch Linux, and it doesn't only let you download a package from Arch GNU/Linux repositories, but it also installs the dependencies of the package that you are downloading.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Haskell on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Haskell programming language on Ubuntu 22.04.
If you are working and developing with Haskell programming language, then you will need to have a working Haskell environment on your machine.
Trend Oceans ☛ How to Install MySQL Server and Client Properly on Linux
To install a MySQL server on your GNU/Linux machine, follow this article step-by-step, which provides you with clear instructions on how to download and install MySQL as well as how to configure and secure it.
Rlang ☛ R lubridate: How To Efficiently Work With Dates and Times in R
Data analytics and programming don’t often have a lot of things in common. But where they’re almost indistinguishable is the topic of dates.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tor Browser on Fedora 39. Tor Browser, built upon the Firefox browser, stands as a beacon of privacy in the digital landscape. Its core functionality lies in routing your internet traffic through a series of volunteer-operated servers, making your online activities nearly untraceable.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ISPConfig on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ISPConfig on Debian 12. ISPConfig, an acronym for Internet Service Provider Configuration, stands as a versatile control panel with multi-server management capabilities. It boasts a user-friendly interface and open-source flexibility, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and seasoned administrators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano Text Editor on Fedora 39. Text editors are the unsung heroes of every developer’s toolkit. Among them, Nano stands out for its simplicity and user-friendly interface. Nano is more than just a text editor; it’s a versatile tool designed for ease of use.
ID Root ☛ How to Clear NPM Cache
In the dynamic landscape of Node.js development, efficient package management is a cornerstone of successful projects. The Node Package Manager (NPM) simplifies this process, providing a vast repository of modules. However, as your project evolves, the NPM cache can become a double-edged sword – boosting installation speed yet potentially harboring outdated or problematic packages.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nomacs on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nomacs on Debian 12. Nomacs is renowned for its versatility, enabling users to view, edit, and manage images seamlessly. Debian 12, a robust GNU/Linux distribution, serves as an ideal platform for Nomacs.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ LUbuntu 22.04 users can now upgrade to LXQt 1.4.0 through PPA
For LUbuntu 22.04 users, the latest LXQt desktop 1.4.0 is available to upgrade now through the official PPA. LXQt, the lightweight Qt desktop environment, announced the release of 1.4.0 more than a week ago. Changes in the new desktop release include: lxqt-menu-data is released to replace lxmenu-data anywhere needed.
