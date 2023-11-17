It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.6 Will Be LTS, Supported Until December 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 17, 2023



Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

The Linux 6.6 kernel is already making its way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, including Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Fedora Linux, and even Ubuntu users can now install it.

