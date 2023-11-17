Calibre 7.0 E-Book Manager Introduces New Notes Feature, Support for Audio EPUBs

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 17, 2023



Calibre 7.0 arrives more than a year after Calibre 6.0 and introduces the ability to store notes that can contain links, images, as well as rich text formatting for authors, series, publishers, tags, and related elements. Users will be able to search, browse or link these notes within the app or export them as standalone HTML files.

Another interesting new feature in Calibre 7.0 is support for so-called “Audio EPUB” books which contain a pre-recorded voice reading the text. However, Calibre developer Kovid Goyal notes the fact that this feature may or may not work on Linux systems due to issues with patented codecs.

