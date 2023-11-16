HandBrake 1.7 Released with AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 Encoders
Coming almost a year after HandBrake 1.6, the HandBrake 1.7 release is here with lots of goodies for Linux users including bit depth and HDR information in video summary, support for native file choosers via xdg-desktop-portal, drag and drop support for video scanning, improved Intel QSV support, Meson support, as well as import and export of XML chapters.
Also for Linux users, HandBrake 1.7 adds a new option to let users pause encoding when switching to battery power or when power save mode is activated, automatic file naming options, updated Queue, Activity, and Presets windows to no longer float on top of the main window, along with a new Queue > Add All menu option.