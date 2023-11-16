Five things to consider when switching to Linux Mint
Linux was once the standard but only partially helpful answer when asked what to do with an old computer.
For many, it was an academic exercise: something you tinkered with when you'd moved to a new machine and could afford to corrupt your old workhorse. There was no guarantee that a Linux machine would play nicely with your existing data, sharing files with friends and family could be difficult, and the overall process could often have been a lot more user-friendly. None of that is true today.