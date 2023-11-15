Microsoft is in Financial Trouble (Losing Lots of Money on Vapourware and Hype, Partly at Gullible Shareholders' Expense)
THE sister site has just taken note of Microsoft's massive increase in debt, right about the same time the company bought a gaming studio and laid off many more workers. A friend reminded me just moments ago that Microsoft "has not been able to offload debt onto newly-purchased companies for a while..."
Will Activision shoulder the fast-growing debt?
"Anyway," my friend said, Microsoft "selling shares to the public is an attempt at printing money buying them back from the executives is a form of embezzlement." (As a "correction for [the above-mentioned] article")
We're going to spend some time studying Microsoft's financial situation, as it is not only relevant but very important to the future of GNU/Linux. Microsoft heavily relies on Windows (installed base), so it's hardly surprising that no company even comes near to Microsoft when it comes to attacks on GNU/Linux, both from outside and from the inside, e.g. the Linux Foundation.
Only yesterday I wrote about my decision to leave my job - a decision that had been brewing since 2018. I want to devote all my time to GNU/Linux advocacy and - inter alia - exposing the modus operandi of the so-called (mythical) 'new Microsoft', which is run by a fraud. The sooner we get rid of Microsoft, the better - a subject we'll deal with in the next post.
Perhaps I could have and should have made this transition (in gears) years ago, but in 2022 I felt tight for time because things deteriorated at the workplace (I worked nights, worked full-time, and wasn't treated well).
And now with balance sheet at neutral I feel like I've opened up a safe passage/corridor towards a long future online. My wife too feels liberated as we can write patiently rather than under pressure or a chronic lack of sleep.
Techrights brings a lot of bad news, but this site will bring more positive stories. We do think people experience many difficulties and would appreciate good news sometimes (easy in theory but in a state of news vacuum it is increasingly hard).
Microsoft does not love Linux. It never will. █