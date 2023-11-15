Microsoft is in Financial Trouble (Losing Lots of Money on Vapourware and Hype, Partly at Gullible Shareholders' Expense)

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

Microsoft is in Financial Trouble (Losing Lots of Money on Vapourware and Hype, Partly at Gullible Shareholders' Expense)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 15, 2023



THE sister site has just taken note of Microsoft's massive increase in debt, right about the same time the company bought a gaming studio and laid off many more workers. A friend reminded me just moments ago that Microsoft "has not been able to offload debt onto newly-purchased companies for a while..."

Will Activision shoulder the fast-growing debt?

"Anyway," my friend said, Microsoft "selling shares to the public is an attempt at printing money buying them back from the executives is a form of embezzlement." (As a "correction for [the above-mentioned] article")

We're going to spend some time studying Microsoft's financial situation, as it is not only relevant but very important to the future of GNU/Linux. Microsoft heavily relies on Windows (installed base), so it's hardly surprising that no company even comes near to Microsoft when it comes to attacks on GNU/Linux, both from outside and from the inside, e.g. the Linux Foundation.

Only yesterday I wrote about my decision to leave my job - a decision that had been brewing since 2018. I want to devote all my time to GNU/Linux advocacy and - inter alia - exposing the modus operandi of the so-called (mythical) 'new Microsoft', which is run by a fraud. The sooner we get rid of Microsoft, the better - a subject we'll deal with in the next post.

Perhaps I could have and should have made this transition (in gears) years ago, but in 2022 I felt tight for time because things deteriorated at the workplace (I worked nights, worked full-time, and wasn't treated well).

And now with balance sheet at neutral I feel like I've opened up a safe passage/corridor towards a long future online. My wife too feels liberated as we can write patiently rather than under pressure or a chronic lack of sleep.

Techrights brings a lot of bad news, but this site will bring more positive stories. We do think people experience many difficulties and would appreciate good news sometimes (easy in theory but in a state of news vacuum it is increasingly hard).

Microsoft does not love Linux. It never will. █