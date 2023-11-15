10 YouTube Channels Linux Users Should Explore
There is no stopping you if you want to learn Linux. You do not need to opt for a premium educational course or certification to start learning Linux.
There are loads of online resources to learn Linux from, including our website.
Occasionally, you just want to watch a video that tells you more about it, keeps you up-to-date with news, or entertains on topics related to Linux.
While we also publish videos on YouTube, we do not cover everything in video format — yet. Still you are more than welcome to follow It's FOSS YouTube channel.