FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.
It also adds support for HEVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs in enhanced FLV and RTMP formats, a Playdate video decoder and demuxer, an OSQ demuxer and decoder, Essential Video Coding parser, muxer, demuxer, and frame merge bsf, Raw AC-4 muxer and demuxer, and Raw VVC bitstream parser, muxer, and demuxer.