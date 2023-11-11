KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 11, 2023



Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

It also adds support for HEVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs in enhanced FLV and RTMP formats, a Playdate video decoder and demuxer, an OSQ demuxer and decoder, Essential Video Coding parser, muxer, demuxer, and frame merge bsf, Raw AC-4 muxer and demuxer, and Raw VVC bitstream parser, muxer, and demuxer.

Read on