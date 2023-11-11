TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers' lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.
Featuring a 60 Wh changeable Lithium polymer battery promising up to 14 hours of runtime, the 3rd generation TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop comes with a generous and gorgeous 14-inch LPTS 3K matte display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 300 nits brightness.