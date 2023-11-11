KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 11, 2023



TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers' lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

Featuring a 60 Wh changeable Lithium polymer battery promising up to 14 hours of runtime, the 3rd generation TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop comes with a generous and gorgeous 14-inch LPTS 3K matte display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 300 nits brightness.

