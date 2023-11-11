Games: Whisker Squadron: Survivor, Steam Deck, SteamVR, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Whisker Squadron: Survivor adds Twitch Integration and Cursed Choices
Whisker Squadron: Survivor is a lot of fun, blending the cool retro space-shooter action of Star Fox with the upgrades and repeating runs made popular by Vampire Survivors and the latest update sound great!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lords of the Fallen fixes up issues on Steam Deck
A fresh update has landed for the recently released action-RPG Lords of the Fallen, and now it should run better on Steam Deck. Nice to see developers of bigger games continue to ensure they work well with Proton. Not to be confused with the 2014 game of the same name, this is the 2023 release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck, Steam Big Picture and SteamVR get lots of visual tweaks in new Beta
Valve released a fresh Beta update across Steam Deck, Steam Big Picture and SteamVR that includes lots of subtle visual tweaks to the UI to make it look a bit fancier.