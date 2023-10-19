Japanese electronics manufacturer Casio disclosed a data breach impacting customers from 149 countries after hackers gained to the servers of its ClassPad education platform.

Casio detected the incident on Wednesday, October 11, following the failure of a ClassPad database within the company’s development environment. Evidence suggests that the attacker accessed customers’ personal information a day later, on October 12.

The exposed data includes customer names, email addresses, countries of residence, service usage details, and purchase information such as payment methods, license codes, and order specifics.