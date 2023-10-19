Ardour 8.1 Open-Source DAW Improves Launchpad Pro Support, Fixes Bugs
Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.
Ardour 8.1 also adds MIDNAM file support for Moog Subsequent 37, adds support for track names when consolidating ranges, and adds the ability to allow bounces with specific source (file) and region names.