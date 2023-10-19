Raspberry Pi Imager Gets New Tabbed OS Customization UI, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.
The new OS Customization section also comes with some changes, such as a text area for the SSH public key field and a convenience button to run the ssh-keygen command for generating an SSH public key in the Services tab, as well as a couple of other small fixes for state consistency across the UI.