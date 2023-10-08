today's howtos
idroot
How To Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, AlmaLinux 9, known for its stability and performance, is a popular choice among Linux users. One of the essential applications many users require is Google Chrome.
How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Manjaro. Graphics performance is essential for various tasks, from gaming to content creation, and NVIDIA graphics cards are renowned for their power and versatility.
How To Install Streama on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Streama on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In the ever-evolving world of media streaming, Streama stands out as a versatile and open-source solution for hosting your own media library.
How To Install ReactJS on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ReactJS on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, React.js, developed and maintained by Facebook, has become the go-to library for building user interfaces.
How to Install Jellyfin Media Server with Docker
Follow our step-by-step guide to installing Jellyfin Media Server using Docker Compose. Enjoy a free, open-source streaming solution today!
How to backup files on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to backup your files on Ubuntu 22.04
Nowadays there are a lot of apps, and solutions that you can use to backup your files on your system. However, in this tutorial, we are going to use a tool called Deja Dup.
How To Install OCS Inventory Asset Management Software on Ubuntu 22.04
OCS is an Open Computers and Software Inventory Next Generation Inventory. It helps system administrators to manage IT assets in a simpler and more organized manner. With OCS, you can collect hardware and software inventory from all active devices on the network including, routers, switches, computers, printers, and many more from the central location.
Make Qt Apps follow System Light/Dark Style in Ubuntu 22.04
This simple tutorial shows how to make Qt-based applications automatically change their theme to be light or dark, according to system color style in Ubuntu 22.04. Ubuntu has global option to change system color scheme to light or dark since 22.04.
How to Install GNOME Shell Extensions on Ubuntu 22.04
GNOME DE is one of the most popular desktop environments in the Linux ecosystem and has been popular for a while. Even popular Linux distributions like Ubuntu or RedHat ship their operating systems with GNOME DE.