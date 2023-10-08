Another Debian Release, Stable and Oldstable
Debian’s Stable and Oldstable Branches Receive Upgrades
The Debian Project announced the general availability of Debian 11.8 in “Bullseye” and Debian 12.2 in “Bookworm” series as bugfix releases.
Andrew Cater: Point release weekend for Debian: two releases this weekend: 202311071653
Over in Cambridge with RattusRattus, Sledge, egw and Isy. Andy is very kindly putting us up.
We're almost all of the way through testing 12.2 and some of the way through testing 11.8.