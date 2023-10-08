Debian 12.2 “Bookworm” Released with 117 Bug Fixes and 52 Security Updates
Arriving two and a half months after Debian 12.1, the Debian 12.2 release is here to provide those who want to deploy the operating system on new hardware with up-to-date installation media so you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.
Debian 12.2 includes all the security and software updates that have been released for the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series since July 22nd, 2023. In numbers, the new release includes a total of miscellaneous bug fixes for 117 packages and 52 security updates.