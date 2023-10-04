Programming: Heaptrack v1.5.0, Qt, September GNU Spotlight, and More
Heaptrack v1.5.0 released
I’m happy to announce the immediate availability of Heaptrack v1.5.0. Heaptrack is a heap memory profiler targeting mainly Linux, as well as FreeBSD. To learn more, please visit the project website.
Calamares CI
Back in 2021 when I was employed mostly-full-time to work on Calamares, I wrote about notifications because I had put together something nifty. Changes in Matrix and token expiry silenced those notifications, but GitHub has some kind of deal with Matrix so that you can get notifications via GitHub services rather than roll-your-own. Thanks to the folks from KaOS for setting that up in the Calamares Matrix channel.
But having that integration meant that a bunch of the CI coding that I had created was now useless cruft. And then there was something about an update to node.js needed for running actions, and then some other update and I realized that the CI wasn’t set-and-forget, it needed maintenance and it needed maintenance on somebody else’s schedule.
Smooth Vector Graphics in Qt Quick
In the upcoming Qt 6.6.0 release we are including a tech preview of a new renderer for Qt Quick Shapes. Qt Quick Shapes is the hardware-accelerated 2D vector graphics API in Qt Quick. The API supports building arbitrary shapes from Bézier curves and lines, as well as higher level compositions such as circles and text.
Qt Journey: Mari Heusala's Contribution to HR Excellence
In this series, we'll be bringing you a variety of career stories from people working at and with Qt. Today we bring you Mari Heusala, Senior Vice President of People and Culture (Human Resources) at Qt Group.
Qt Design Studio 4.3 Released
We are happy to announce the release ofQt Design Studio 4.3
FSF Blogs: September GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Twelve new GNU releases!
FSF News: The third round of FSF board candidate discussions has begun
All eligible associate members are invited to participate in the final round of this cycle's FSF board candidate discussions, as part of its board process.