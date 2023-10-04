Programming: Heaptrack v1.5.0, Qt, September GNU Spotlight, and More

Back in 2021 when I was employed mostly-full-time to work on Calamares, I wrote about notifications because I had put together something nifty. Changes in Matrix and token expiry silenced those notifications, but GitHub has some kind of deal with Matrix so that you can get notifications via GitHub services rather than roll-your-own. Thanks to the folks from KaOS for setting that up in the Calamares Matrix channel.

But having that integration meant that a bunch of the CI coding that I had created was now useless cruft. And then there was something about an update to node.js needed for running actions, and then some other update and I realized that the CI wasn’t set-and-forget, it needed maintenance and it needed maintenance on somebody else’s schedule.