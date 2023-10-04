Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, The GCompris Story, and mintCast
Going Linux #446 · Welcome to Linux – Utilities
We've talked about the applications that are provided with Linux. Now let's talk about some of the utilities that are provided out of the box with many Linux distributions. Command line utilities Graphical utilities System tools System administration Software package installers and package formats Accessories Third party utilities ChatGPT or AI utilities?
The GCompris Story Part 2 - Maintaining Free Software for Kids
Timothée Giet and Johnny Jazeix are currently Co-Maintainers of the GCompris project. They took these roles not long after GCompris was re-written in Qt by its founder, Bruno Coudoin. In this video, KDAB talks to them about their involvement and some of the technical challenges they have encountered.
mintCast 422 – Bit of a Hodgepodge
First up in the news: LMDE 6 FAYE released, Mint 21.2 EDGE iso approved, Long-term support for Linux kernel to be cut In security and privacy: Update LibreOffice Now to Fix a Security Flaw, Chinese hackers have unleashed a never-before-seen Linux backdoor Then in our Wanderings: Joe is Pining for Manjaro, Majid mixes his compartments, and Eric...well - you'll see.