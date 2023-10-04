Security Leftovers
Severe Glibc Privilege Escalation Vulnerability Impacts Major Linux Distributions
A local privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE-2023-4911) in the GNU C Library (glibc) can be exploited to gain full root privileges.
Linux users, take action against the "Looney Tunables" now
A new and potentially devastating Linux vulnerability has surfaced, aptly named ''Looney Tunables''.
Qualcomm Patches 3 Zero-Days Reported by Google
Qualcomm has patched more than two dozen vulnerabilities, including three zero-days that may have been exploited by spyware vendors.
Mozilla Warns of Fake Thunderbird Downloads Delivering Ransomware
Mozilla issues warning over fake Thunderbird downloads after a ransomware group was caught using this technique to deliver malware.
Malicious Ads in Bing Chat
Malicious ads are creeping into chatbots.
Google, Yahoo Boosting Email Spam Protections
Google and Yahoo are introducing new requirements for bulk senders, to improve phishing and spam protections.
Lyca Mobile Services Significantly Disrupted by Cyberattack
International mobile network operator Lyca Mobile says a cyberattack has significantly disrupted its services in many countries.
CyberChess 2023 cybersecurity conference taking place in Rīga
On October 4 and 5, during European Cybersecurity Month, Rīga will host the tenth international cybersecurity conference CyberChess 2023, run by CERT.lv, Latvia's national cybersecurity agency.