Arduino and Raspberry Pi Stories and Projects
Inkplate 4 TEMPERA ePaper display supports ESPHome, Arduino, and MicroPython (Crowdfunding)
Years after years, Soldered Electronics keeps on churning out new ESP32-powered ePaper displays and the latest model is the Inkplate 4 TEMPERA with a recycled 3.8-inch e-paper touchscreen with 600×600 resolution and plenty of sensors and features for a device of that size. The InkPlate 4 TEMPERA comes with a frontlight, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, temperature, humidity, air quality, and gesture sensors, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in battery, and a low-power operating mode.
Jet-powered Star Wars speeder bike built from repurposed hoverboard
Developing your skill set is all about pushing the boundaries of your current knowledge and experience, but that inevitably leads to occasional failure. When that happens, you need to know how to pivot and complete the project.
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Runs Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 Using 298MB of RAM
Vito Plantamura has updated OnnxStream to support Stable Diffusion xl 1.0 and managed to get it running on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2.
Overclocking and *Underclocking* the Raspberry Pi 5
The BCM2712 SoC's defaults are 2.4 GHz, and 800 MHz, respectively; so by the numbers, one should expect 25% better CPU performance, and 22% better GPU performance.
In reality, the results are a slight bit less, and heavy use can result in instability, especially if you don't have very adequate cooling (even beyond the already-great Active Cooler).