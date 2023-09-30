GNOME 46 Release Schedule, Free Software Contributions to GNOME, and This Week in GNOME
GNOME 46 Release Schedule is Now Online
With GNOME 45 released (though point releases will continue) development attention now turns to its follow-up, namely GNOME 46.
Bilal Elmoussaoui: The journey of an open source contributor
In early 2019, the GNOME project migrated to GitLab which for someone unfamiliar at that time with submitting patches by email it was the perfect timing to get involved.
I started from the very bottom of the stack by contributing to the Appdata/Metainfo files of various applications. If you are not familiar with such files, they are used to describe the application to the Application Store by providing a name, screenshots, various links and release notes.
This Week in GNOME | Felix Häcker: #115 Modern Monitoring
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 22 to September 29.
[...]
The long awaited port of GNOME System Monitor to GTK 4 has finally arrived! The porting effort focused on keeping the UI as close to the original but still minor enhancements can be seen. The port comes early in the new development cycle which gives us the opportunity to find possible bugs and make use of the new stylish widgetry in GTK 4 and libadwaita.