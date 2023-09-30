GNOME 46 Release Schedule, Free Software Contributions to GNOME, and This Week in GNOME

In early 2019, the GNOME project migrated to GitLab which for someone unfamiliar at that time with submitting patches by email it was the perfect timing to get involved.

I started from the very bottom of the stack by contributing to the Appdata/Metainfo files of various applications. If you are not familiar with such files, they are used to describe the application to the Application Store by providing a name, screenshots, various links and release notes.