KDE neon and KDE Itinerary Updates
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE: Another Busy Week! KDE neon, Debian, Snaps Oh My!
August/September in KDE Itinerary
Since the last summary two months ago KDE Itinerary got a new top-level navigation bar, more editing capabilities, more export and sharing options and is finally back in the Google Play store.