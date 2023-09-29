Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Those Who Sold Out to Microsoft Are Irrelevant

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



THE FUTURE of GNU/Linux seems relatively bright. I wrote a number of articles about it earlier today over at Tux Machines (if you're reading this site for GNU/Linux news and updates, then you should definitely subscribe to Tux Machines). Windows is losing market share, cuts at Microsoft continue, and insiders are very pessimistic there, asserting they're "headed into a depression". See "Most Microsoft Employees No Longer Want to Work for Microsoft, According to Internal Poll"; as just noted, "the US government still challenges the Microsoft-Activision acquisition" (attempt at faking growth or offloading debt).

Earlier today I checked the OSI Web site, knowing that it's run by Microsoft agents and is mostly fronting for Microsoft (the Board aside, the salaries come from Microsoft). The "donate" section is broken entirely and the new site, OpenSource.net, is an utter failure (just one guest writer there and one blog post from him since it was 'launched' 10+ days ago). It doesn't look like Microsoft got its money's worth. Stefano Maffulli might not have many salaries left; he has been binge-ing on Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates dollars while defaming the poor person who started Free software. As long as staff of the OSI are taking bribes from Microsoft we cannot trust them. Pedophilia does not bother them, in fact they leverage that for power and money by seeking to cancel innocent people, potentially contributing to health problems.

If all goes as well as we've envisioned, Microsoft will get smaller and smaller. Institutions that sold out to Microsoft will collapse and new ones will inherit the empty space. █