According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

GNU/Linux Not a Small Niche Anymore

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



THE gaming "industry" is having real problems. There are yet more layoffs - this time at Epic Games [1, 2] and Activision (the US government still challenges the Microsoft-Activision acquisition; both companies have many layoffs) - and high-end PCs don't sell well.

One longstanding barrier or obstacle to GNU/Linux adoption was games. Steam OS, Steam Deck and Steam client for GNU/Linux (among other things) changed that a bit, but compatibility aside, there are also performance aspects. GNU/Linux quickly caught up in terms of graphics performance (the drivers improved) and now it can be expected that GNU/Linux will deliver better speeds than Windows, even for games originally made for Windows. Things weren't even remotely like this 20 years ago.

GNU/Linux as an entertainment platform isn't the way people envisioned it in the early days. It was popular among coders and there were hopes for "world domination". Seeing market share statistics/a>, we're well past the point of being a vulnerable underdog or little kitty. █