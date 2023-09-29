GNU/Linux Not a Small Niche Anymore
THE gaming "industry" is having real problems. There are yet more layoffs - this time at Epic Games [1, 2] and Activision (the US government still challenges the Microsoft-Activision acquisition; both companies have many layoffs) - and high-end PCs don't sell well.
One longstanding barrier or obstacle to GNU/Linux adoption was games. Steam OS, Steam Deck and Steam client for GNU/Linux (among other things) changed that a bit, but compatibility aside, there are also performance aspects. GNU/Linux quickly caught up in terms of graphics performance (the drivers improved) and now it can be expected that GNU/Linux will deliver better speeds than Windows, even for games originally made for Windows. Things weren't even remotely like this 20 years ago.
GNU/Linux as an entertainment platform isn't the way people envisioned it in the early days. It was popular among coders and there were hopes for "world domination". Seeing market share statistics/a>, we're well past the point of being a vulnerable underdog or little kitty. █