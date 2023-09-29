The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Tequila: The first forensic Linux distribution in Latin America

Incident response teams are stretched thin, and the threats are only intensifying. But new tools are helping bridge the gap for cybersecurity pros in Latin America.

IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 found that 12% of the security incidents X-force responded to were in Latin America. In comparison, 31% were in the Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe with 28%, North America with 25% and the Middle East with 4%. In the Latin American region, Brazil had 67% of incidents that X-Force responded to, followed by Colombia with 17% and Mexico with 8%. Peru and Chile split the remaining 8% of incidents.

In the face of rising incident volumes, the cybersecurity professional shortage is still a serious issue. According to the (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study 2022, 3.4 million trained cybersecurity professionals are needed worldwide to deal with all of the cybersecurity attacks and help organizations minimize the impact of cybersecurity breaches.

As the talent shortage continues and threat actors refine their methods, cybersecurity professionals rely on a wide range of tools to stay ahead. There are paid commercial tools and free, open-source tools corresponding to a varied ecosystem of utilities designed in different programming languages (Python, Perl, Bash, PowerShell, etc.). These tools enable the automation of tasks to preserve and analyze artifacts related to forensic analysis and incident response, such as random-access memory (RAM), event logs, network connections, browsing histories, cache and more

One such tool is Tequila OS 2.0.

As part of the Tequila project, an additional set of tools called Agave performs incident response in a Windows operating environment. To learn more about Agave and its incident response capabilities, check back for our future articles digging into its exciting potential.

Tequila OS 2.0 has proven to be the only one of its kind in Latin America as it is primarily focused on cybersecurity incident response activities. Over the course of its evolution, Tequila OS 2.0 has a higher stability compared to its predecessor, a more intuitive user interface, optimized performance, manuals in Spanish, more than 60 tools for cybersecurity incident response analysis, and it is compatible with any virtualization tool. These aspects make Tequila OS 2.0 an attractive Linux operating system option for all types of users in Latin America — and the world.

