Canonical announces the general release of Charmed MLFlow
Charmed MLFlow is part of Canonical's growing MLOps portfolio. This newly released platform is ideal for model registry and experiment tracking and can be integrated with other AI and big data tools, such as Apache Spark and Kubeflow.
Charmed MLFlow can be deployed within minutes (even on off-the-shelf hardware such as laptops and desktops) to help facilitate fast experimentation. Although Charmed MLFlow has been fully tested on Ubuntu, it can be used on other operating systems, via Canonical's Multipass or with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).