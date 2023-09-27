PostgreSQL: check_pgactivity 2.7 and pgAdmin 4 v7.7
-
Release: check_pgactivity 2.7
check_pgactivity is a PostgreSQL plugin for Nagios and the like. This plugin is written with a focus on a rich perfdata set. Every new features of PostgreSQL can be easily monitored with check_pgactivity.
-
pgAdmin 4 v7.7 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 7.7. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 14 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.