Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Fedora Community Blog: #freetober – Join the latest Art Challenge!
We welcome you to join #freetober, the latest Art Challenge hosted by the Creative Freedom Summit and Fedora Design Team! If you’ve heard about or participated in #inktober, this is the same thing, but focused on the use of Free Software to create your art and designs. There are 31 prompts, one for each day of October. Check out the prompt list, brush off your tools, and share your creations!
-
Dynamically scale the Argo CD application controller with OpenShift GitOps 1.10
Prior to Red Hat OpenShift GitOps 1.10, the Operator supported setting the number of desired shards via a first-class setting in the
Argo CDcustom resource using the variable
controller.sharding.replicas. The user still had to decide on the number of shards they wanted to have running. To make this an informed decision, users needed to consider the number of managed clusters per shard.
-
What’s new in vSphere on RHEL image builder
The Red Hat Enterprise Linux image builder is now available for VMware vSphere with your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscription. This service offers a simplified and efficient approach to creating personalized RHEL operating system images, complete with the latest updates and security enhancements for your hybrid cloud environments. It can be found on the left navigation of the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console.
-
Integrate your Quarkus application with GPT4All
ChatGPT is a language model developed by OpenAI, part of the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) series of models. It is designed to generate human-like text based on the input it receives. However, there are alternatives. Some open source options are meant to run locally/on-premises instead of in a hosted solution, making them perfect for controlling your data so that it doesn't go outside your boundaries or out of your control.
-
Fedora Magazine: Share your game achievements with Gamerzilla
Gamerzilla is an open source game achievement system that stores and shares your game achievements. Games use libgamerzilla to easily add achievements. The Gamerzilla library is written in C but bindings exist for other languages.