Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

KaOS Linux 2023.09 Adds KDE Gear 23.08, Focus To Shift On KDE Plasma 6 ISO

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 22, 2023



KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

Of course, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS is still used as the default desktop environment in KaOS 2023.09. However, the team also updated the KDE Plasma 6 Preview ISO and they plan to concentrate more of their efforts on developing and updating the Plasma 6 ISO, which will become the default for KaOS Linux by the end of the year.

Read on