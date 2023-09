Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.2 released

Took awhile to get out some bugs! Easy 5.5 changed from traditional folder hierarchy to "usr-merge"; consequently there were lots of litttle issues. Version 5.5.1 followed quickly after; however, there were still issues when updating from version 5.4.10 or earlier. With 5.5.2, updating should (touch wood) be a pleasant experience for everybody.

