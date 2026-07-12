Games: ScummVM, New Steam Games, and More

Just a few months back, I was talking with one of my friends about Paranormasight:The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - ecstatic again about how brilliant it was. I was wondering what the developers would be working on afterwards. In the course of our conversation, I however shared one of my deepest concerns: “I sure hope they don’t make a sequel”. In case you are not familiar with Paranormasight (what? living under a rock?), the game is basically a visual novel with branching story elements, where you play different characters across different story paths. It stood out from the rest by a super solid story without hours of fluff, excellent characters and writing, and an execution that has no match (graphics and music). The perfect storm, if you wish. Where was I? Ah yes. back to the story about my friend. A few weeks later after our initial conversation, I get an email from him. With a link? What’s in there? The upcoming release of Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse… I have to admit, it made me feel uneasy about the existence of a sequel. In the end, the TLDR is: it’s not as bad as I feared.