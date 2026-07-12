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Games: ScummVM, New Steam Games, and More
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ScummVM ☛ Mort and Phil on adventures around the world
From Spain to Egypt, from Italy to Russia - follow the adventures of T.I.A agents Mort and Phil on secret missions around the world!
Less than a year ago we added Mortadelo y Filemón: Aventura de Cine Edición Especial to ScummVM. Now we can announce that the nine other games based on the same engine can be played using the daily build. These games were always developed in sets of three: two single-chapter games and a combined game with an exclusive final chapter.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds - 2026-07-08 Edition
Between 2026-07-01 and 2026-07-08 there were 47 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 393 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12 % of total released titles. It’s the middle of summer, nobody’s home, and if you are it’s too hot to play next to your PC anyway, unless you live in Kangarooland. A lot of shovelware, very little to talk about. We have Cosmodrill and Xegrader Plus and that’s it! The good thing is that it won’t take you long to go through the list this time.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Nophenia and Bugscraper - 2026-07-01 Edition
Between 2026-06-24 and 2026-07-01 there were 108 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 823 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 13.1 % of total released titles. In that week there’s not a lot of stuff to keep, but Nophenia is a cool walking simulator inside dreams. I also like the retro arcade gameplay of Buscraper. Here’s the whole list.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Paranormasight: the Sequel's Curse
Just a few months back, I was talking with one of my friends about Paranormasight:The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - ecstatic again about how brilliant it was. I was wondering what the developers would be working on afterwards. In the course of our conversation, I however shared one of my deepest concerns: “I sure hope they don’t make a sequel”. In case you are not familiar with Paranormasight (what? living under a rock?), the game is basically a visual novel with branching story elements, where you play different characters across different story paths. It stood out from the rest by a super solid story without hours of fluff, excellent characters and writing, and an execution that has no match (graphics and music). The perfect storm, if you wish. Where was I? Ah yes. back to the story about my friend. A few weeks later after our initial conversation, I get an email from him. With a link? What’s in there? The upcoming release of Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse… I have to admit, it made me feel uneasy about the existence of a sequel. In the end, the TLDR is: it’s not as bad as I feared.