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Free and Open Source Software
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Arizona - real-time web framework for Erlang/OTP
Arizona is a real-time web framework for Erlang/OTP. It renders HTML on the server, diffs changes at the template level, and pushes minimal updates to the browser over WebSocket.
The server owns application state while a thin client patches the DOM. Arizona can also use the same templates and diff engine to emit native JSON widget trees and render to ANSI terminals.
This is free and open source software.
WooCommerce - customizable ecommerce platform
WooCommerce is a customizable ecommerce platform for building and managing online stores with WordPress.
It supports physical and digital products, product variations, payments, shipping, tax tools, analytics, and a large ecosystem of extensions. Developers can extend stores with hooks, filters, REST APIs, webhooks, custom blocks, and command-line tools.
This is free and open source software.
Lmst - lightweight Mastodon web client
Lmst is a lightweight Mastodon web client with a clear, classic user interface and a tiny JavaScript bundle.
This is free and open source software.
HOL4 - interactive theorem prover
HOL4 is an interactive theorem prover for classical higher-order logic. It provides a platform for formalising mathematics, verifying hardware and software, and developing custom proof tools.
The system follows the LCF approach, with theorems created through a small trusted kernel interface. HOL4 is primarily implemented in Standard ML and supports Poly/ML and Moscow ML.
This is free and open source software.
IBM Plex - global typeface family
IBM Plex is a global typeface family developed as IBM’s corporate typeface. It is designed for user interfaces and a broad range of other typographic applications.
The family includes Sans, Serif, Mono, Sans Condensed, and Math designs. Roman and true italic styles are available, together with extensive language and writing-system coverage.
This is free and open source software.