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Free and Open Source Software
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slimg - fast image optimization tool
slimg is a fast image optimization tool. It can convert, compress, resize, crop, and extend images using modern codecs.
The software is available as a command-line tool and desktop application.
This is free and open source software.
Amon2 - lightweight web application framework
Amon2 is a lightweight web application framework written in Perl. It is designed to be simple, readable, extensible, stable, and fast, and is built on the Plack web application programming interface.
The framework provides configuration management, application contexts, plugins, routing, sessions, and tools for creating new web projects.
This is free and open source software.
Malva - fast formatter for CSS, SCSS, Sass and Less
Malva is a configurable, smart and fast formatter for CSS, SCSS, Sass and Less.
The formatter provides extensive configuration options, letting you control code style to suit your preferences. It intelligently handles complex syntax, including comments within selectors and modern CSS features such as container queries.
Malva also supports indentation-based Sass and integrates with dprint.
This is free and open source software.
http-server - advanced async HTTP server library
http-server is a non-blocking, concurrent HTTP application server for PHP. It is part of AMPHP, a collection of event-driven libraries designed with fibers and concurrency in mind.
Built on the Revolt event loop and Amp’s non-blocking concurrency primitives, http-server supports HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2 applications. Requests are handled concurrently using coroutines, allowing other requests to progress while handlers wait on non-blocking I/O.
This is free and open source software.
Noto - comprehensive collection of high-quality typefaces
Noto is a comprehensive collection of high-quality typefaces designed to support written communication across more than 1,000 languages and over 150 writing systems.
It offers multiple weights and widths in sans serif, serif, monospaced and specialised styles.
The collection aims to provide harmonious typography across scripts while eliminating missing-character boxes commonly known as “tofu”.
This is free and open source software.
Toot - Mastodon client for COSMIC
Toot is a graphical Mastodon client designed for the COSMIC desktop environment.
It provides access to home, explore, local and federated timelines as well as notifications. Users can reply to posts, boost content, add favourites, view profiles, open media attachments, and follow links from posts.
The source code is publicly available, but the project does not currently explicitly specify a software license.
MoonRay - production path-tracing renderer
MoonRay is a production path-tracing renderer designed for creating images for animation, visual effects, and other demanding rendering workloads.
Originally developed at DreamWorks Animation, it is used in feature film production.
The renderer offers production-tested physically based materials, a USD Hydra render delegate, and support for local, multi-machine, and cloud-based rendering. It can operate on CPU and hybrid CPU/GPU hardware for both interactive and batch rendering.
This is free and open source software.
lax - collection of fast formatters
lax is a collection of fast formatters that only adjust whitespace and leave everything else exactly as written.
It supports CSS, SCSS, Less, SQL, HTML, XML, SVG, Vue, Svelte, Astro, and other markup formats. The formatters use lossless tokenization and can be used as Rust libraries or dprint plugins.
This is free and open source software.
bulletty - TUI RSS/Atom feed reader
A news aggregator gathers news, blog posts, and other web content into one place, making it easier to follow updates from many different sources. Given the huge number of news sites and blogs online, these tools are invaluable for quickly spotting important developments and breaking stories.
They’re especially useful for people who follow lots of blogs, as they remove the hassle of checking each site individually. That’s particularly helpful when some blogs are updated only occasionally.
Bulletty is a terminal-based RSS and Atom feed reader that stores articles locally as Markdown. It supports offline reading while keeping subscriptions, highlights, and comments under your control.
Alhena - graphical browser for exploring Gemini
Alhena is a graphical browser for exploring Gemini, Gopher, Spartan, and Nex spaces.
It offers a modern, uncluttered interface with support for multiple windows, tabs, split views, themes, bookmarks, history, client certificates, and inline media.
This is free and open source software.
bk-cmdb - configuration management database
bk-cmdb is an enterprise-grade configuration management database (CMDB) for managing assets and applications. It provides a resource-centric platform for organising hosts, processes, and generic objects.
The software supports custom models and associations, allowing organisations to incorporate networks, middleware, virtual resources, and other infrastructure into their configuration management environment.
This is free and open source software.