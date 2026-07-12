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Graphics Releases and Release Candidate of Godot
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 610.43.03 driver released for Linux with a vague changelog | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA just released Linux driver version 610.43.03, once again being rather vague about what has actually changed in it. This follows on from the bigger NVIDIA driver 610.43.02 that was released towards the end of May as part of their New Feature Branch.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ xorg-server 21.1.24 and xwayland 24.1.13 released to fix more security issues | GamingOnLinux
More security issues were recently discovered with xorg-server 21.1.24 and xwayland 24.1.13 released to fix up the problems.
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Games
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Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.7.1 RC 2
The de-specialized edition: special edition!
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