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KDE Frameworks 6.28 Released with Support for New KRunner Conversion Units
The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.
This release also adds support for using the Meta key on its own to trigger KWin’s Overview screen and improves the way the Kicker and Kickoff application menus handle scenarios where multiple applications with the same name are being installed.
Planet KDE:
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KDE Ships Frameworks 6.28.0 - KDE Community
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.28.0.
This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.